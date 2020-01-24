Woman celebrates 100th birthday with her nephew 16 News Now's Gary Sieber

"Our whole family just thinks the world of her and it just means everything to us that she's still with us,” Mike Kesterke, Marge's youngest son says.

Friday was a special day for Marge Kesterke.

"Well Aunt Marge how do you feel about being 100?” 16 News Now’s Gary Sieber asked his aunt and godmother. “I don't feel any different than I did yesterday," she said. They both shared a laugh.

Marge spent her 100th birthday with friends and family, taking a stroll down memory lane.

"An incredible woman and so well spoken, beautiful to sit and talk with,” Cassandra Kent said. She’s the activities assistant at Whitcomb Retirement Community.

"It’s a great gift that mom is still with us, she's been such a great model for our family. Showing what unconditional love really is,” Mike adds.

She also reflected on what matters most.

"A wonderful family, wonderful children, wonderful nieces and nephews."

Be sure to watch the video to see the full story and chat Gary had with Marge!

