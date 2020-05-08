National Nurses Week: Woman becomes nurse to honor brother

Amanda Metzger is a registered nurse at Healthwin and chose to become a nurse for a very special reason.

"I became nurse because my brother was one," Metzger said. "He passed away in 2012 but left such a mark on my heart of wanting to become a nurse that I wanted to follow in his footsteps."

Metzger carries his stethoscope around her neck every day.

She has turned her pain into a way to help others during some of the most difficult moments in their lives.

"I view my patients as my own family," Metzger said. "I want to make sure they’re cared for in the best way possible and I develop really strong emotional connections and want to make them feel better."

Even on the toughest of days, Metzger says nursing is the most rewarding profession. And, she has someone special looking down on her.