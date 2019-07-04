Woman arrested on meth charges in LaGrange County

A wanted fugitive is facing meth charges after police say she was found unresponsive in her car at a LaGrange County restaurant.

Police say on July 3 around 1:30 p.m., Toccarra McIlvain, 33 of Angola, was slumped over her car steering wheel outside the Golden Buddha but took off when they arrived.

Officers eventually stopped her.

Police say she had multiple bottles of prescription medication and false license plates on her vehicle.

McIlvain was arrested and transported to the LaGrange County Jail. She was booked for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a scheduled drug without a prescription.

This case is being forwarded to the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office for review and the consideration on these charges, as well as the traffic infractions.

