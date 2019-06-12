Woman arrested for embezzling from former employer

A Bourbon woman has been jailed after being accused of stealing from her former employer.

Police say 46-year-old Jennifer Yeo was an office manager at B&G Truck Conversions in Argos, and her responsibilities included preparing payroll and other business finances.

Investigators say Yeo defrauded the company by creating false business expenditures to show debts paid by the business, then forged business checks for the amount of the expenditure to her own name.

More than 130 forged checks were found, totaling more than $130,000.

She's being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

