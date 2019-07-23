Woman arrested for drunk driving after scared kids call for help from back seat

Police arrested a 44-year-old woman from Texas for drunken driving after her children riding in the back seat got frightened and called for help.

The incident started around 10:40 p.m. on July 11 while the woman was driving on U.S. 131 in Charlevoix County. The children age 11 and 13 called a woman and told her their mother was driving drunk and refused to pull over.

The woman called 911 and relayed that information to Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmett Dispatch. A Boyne City Police Department officer found the woman pulled over near the intersection of U.S. 131 and M-75.

The officer took custody of the children and detained their mother, 44-year-old Kamala Foltz of Fort Worth, Texas.

A Michigan State Police trooper arrested her for drunken driving with children in the car and driving with an open container of alcohol. Police say Foltz resisted a blood draw to determine her blood alcohol level.

She was arraigned Tuesday on the following charges:

-- Resisting and obstructing police.

-- Operating while intoxicated with children under age 16.

-- Carrying an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Foltz posted bond after arraignment and was released from custody pending further court proceedings.

