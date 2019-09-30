Woman arrested for drug trafficking at prison

A woman was arrested for drug trafficking at the Westville Correctional Facility on Saturday.

Officers say they found suspected Suboxone, which is a prescription medicine that is used to treat adults who are dependent on opioids.

Rita Sellers, a 46-year-old from Silver Lake, Indiana, was transported to LaPorte County Jail pending a charge of trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate, a level 5 felony.

"It's unfortunate people make the choice to put the health and safety of our correctional staff, other offenders and themselves in jeopardy by trying to smuggle drugs into a correctional facility," Warden John Galipeau said. "We have a zero tolerance policy on trafficking. We will arrest and seek prosecution against any person who attempts to traffic illegal substances into any of our facilities."

