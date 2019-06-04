Woman arrested for battery after video of fight at Elkhart store is shared online

An Elkhart woman is behind bars after police say she was involved in a fight that broke out at an Elkhart store, and it was all caught on video.

36-year-old Jennifer McClinton was arrested for battery with injury during a fight at the Kroger on Johnson St. Monday evening around 6 p.m.

One video of the fight was posted shortly after it happened and had over 800 shares on Facebook.

Elkhart police have also seen the video, and they say in situations like this, video recordings paired with eye-witness accounts help them pinpoint who was involved.

“When officers arrived, the fight had just dissipated and several people had left the area,” said Lt. Snider with the Elkhart Police Department. “A lot of times with a store or even public places this day and age, there’s video involved, and we’ll start backtracking with the videos.”

McClinton was arrested following the fight captured on camera at the Kroger.

Police say should you ever find yourself witnessing an altercation in public, stand back and call police.

“If you feel inclined to leave, leave,” said Lt. Snider. “However, if you witnessed it, we’d like to talk to you afterward if you feel comfortable giving the information. Don’t get involved, don’t try to separate it.”

Lt. Snider warns you could get hurt or be targeted in a civil lawsuit if you intervene.

“In the civil end, there’s always the worry that you could get sued civilly depending on your involvement in it and how it transpires,” he said. “When we get there, anyone that’s actively fighting, we’re going to detain... That’s where the witnesses really come into play to help us get a third party that’s impartial to give us information on how they perceived it starting and what led up to it.”

It’s a lesson we are all taught at a young age, but police remind us that violence is not the way to settle a disagreement.

“We always recommend to find a different way to handle issues you’re having with other people,” said Lt. Snider. “A nonviolent way, a non-confrontational way, and not to put people in harm’s way.”

The regional representative for Kroger says it is disappointing to see such behavior anywhere and that there is no excuse for it.

He and Kroger employees appreciate Elkhart police officers who brought the situation under control.

