Woman airlifted to hospital after LaGrange Co. tractor-pedestrian crash

A woman was airlifted to the hospital after she was hit by a tractor while walking her bicycle up a hill in LaGrange County Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened on County Road 900 West, near County Road 250 North in Newbury Township, according to a release from the LaGrange County Sheriff's Office.

A Shipshewana man reportedly was driving a tractor hauling a large bail of hay up a hill when he hit Esther Slabaugh, of Shipshewana, who was walking her bike up the hill.

The tractor driver reportedly told police he did not see Slabaugh and hit her from behind.

Slabaugh complained of pain in her legs, lower back, pelvis and abdomen. She was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office release indicates no charges were immediately filed.

