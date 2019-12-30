Woman acquitted of ethnic intimidation in striking black man

A white woman accused of hitting a black man and using a racial slur in western Michigan has been convicted of assault but acquitted of ethnic intimidation.

An attorney for Shelly Hueckel says she was upset by an appraisal for her car at a car dealership and wasn't motivated by race.

Kent County Judge Paul Sullivan agreed.

The victim, Terrance Smith, isn't happy with the verdict.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/30/2019 12:46:41 PM (GMT -5:00)

