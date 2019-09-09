Woman accused of using brick to kill neighbor at Maryland senior living center

A 73-year-old Maryland woman is accused of killing an 82-year-old woman who reportedly owed her thousands of dollars. Authorities say she beat the woman to death with a brick.

Chin Oh, 73, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Hwa Pak, 82. Both were residents of Emerson House Senior Living Center. (Source: WJLA via CNN)

Chin Oh, 73, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Hwa Pak, 82. Both were residents of Emerson House Senior Living Center, home to many Korean retirees like Oh and Pak, according to the Korean American Association of Prince George’s County.

Police allege around 7:30 Sunday morning, Oh beat Pak to death with a brick in the Emerson House garden and then called 911 to report what she'd done.

Sources say there was a long-running dispute between the women because Oh had lent Pak tens of thousands of dollars and Pak had stopped making payments on her debt.

Emerson House resident Jackie Barratt said she knew Pak well and learned enough Korean to offer greetings.

“She was so delightful. She was so cute. Everybody loved her. It would have been bad enough if she had just died, but for someone to kill her in this building,” said Barratt.

Oh is in custody without bond.

Copyright 2019 WJLA via CNN. All rights reserved.