Woman accused of murder appears in Elkhart County court

After being arrested in Georgia, an Elkhart woman charged with murder appeared in court Thursday.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, Iman Gregory, 25, appeared for an initial hearing.

She’s accused of shooting and killing Ishamel Porter, 25 of Elkhart, during a May argument at a house in the 300 block of Sherman Street in Elkhart.

Porter died from his injuries at the hospital.

Gregory left the county after the shooting but was found in Atlanta. She was arrested Sept. 27.

Her trial is set to begin in March of 2020.

