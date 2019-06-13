Wisconsin developer interested in former Fat Daddy's property

A Wisconsin-based developer is still interested in the former Fat Daddy's property in South Bend.

The historic buildings in the 500 block of South Michigan Street were torn down earlier this year.

Even so, Commonwealth Development renewed its offer to pay $45,000 dollars for the property, including salvaged portions of the front facade of the old buildings.

The project calls for an $8.3 million, four-story building that would house 60 senior apartments.

The project is dependent on the receipt of state income tax credits.

