THIS MORNING:

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. NE wind 5mph.

THIS AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10mph.

TONIGHT:

Snow, mainly after 7pm. Low around 27. Southeast wind 10-15mph gusting up to 30mph. Snow accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.

SATURDAY:

From early snow to an icy mix. After 10am, precip will be mainly rain. A chance of snow likely after 5pm. Highs in the upper 30s. South wind 15-20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.