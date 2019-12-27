Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights at Wellfield Botanic Gardens

Would you like to be transported into a magical setting of lights, sound and beauty?

If you haven't gotten the chance to stop by Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart for Winter Wonderland Holiday Light, you've still got time.

About 600,000 lights sparkle through trees, line walk ways and create beautiful reflections on water.

And in addition to seeing the lights, you can listen to live music and get a free cup of hot cocoa.

"There’s plenty of spots for family photos and selfies,” said Eric Garton, executive director “You can warm up at one of five fire pits uh talk with volunteers. It’s just a great holiday atmosphere here at wellfield.”

You can look at the winter wonderland holiday lights Friday and tomorrow. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, click here .

