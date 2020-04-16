Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight at 2am

TODAY:

Sunny & dry. A pleasant afternoon for, say, January... In April? These temperatures are 15° BELOW average. Highs reach the middle 40s with a wind chill in the 30s.

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover begins building in after 7pm. Snow starts as a slushy mix around midnight. We'll set a foundation first with most snow melting on contact... Temperatures drop below the freezing point by 4-5am, at which point, accumulation will begin to rapidly pile up. We're looking at the potential for a fresh dusting in Michigan, all the way up to 4" in parts of our southern communities. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Friday from 2am until 2pm.

TOMORROW:

Snow likely on the radar early. Folks should remain at home, especially if they don't have essentially business to attend to. Temperatures rise into the low 40s with snow beginning to melt after 2pm. We're mostly cloudy with a chilly breeze from the north.