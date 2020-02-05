Winter Weather Advisory goes in effect Wednesday at 4pm

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 4PM Wednesday until 10AM Thursday. All areas of Michiana should use extra caution on the roads over the next two days.

TODAY:

Snow showers may fall in the form of flurries throughout the day, but the best chance of snow arrives after dinner time tonight. After 6PM, snow will arrive in moderate to heavy bands from the west. Accumulations of 1-3" likely overnight. Cloudy skies with a high temperature in the low 30s.

TONIGHT:

Heavy snow at times with accumulation building across the area. Low temperatures in the middle 20s. A fresh blanket of snow and very slick road conditions waking up Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

An additional 1-2" of accumulation likely throughout the day. Roads will be hazardous at times. High temperatures only reach the upper 20s, near 30°. A bit of a breeze will cause blowing and drifting snow.