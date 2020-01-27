Winter Restaurant Weeks gets underway in downtown South Bend

Eating delicious food at a valued price, all while supporting a good cause.

That’s what downtown South Bend’s Winter Restaurant Weeks are all about.

Now through February 9th, you can visit the 19 restaurants participating with special menus at a discounted price.

About ten percent of the money raised during Winter Restaurant Weeks will go to Beacon Children's Hospital.

"Beacon is such a huge part in our community and always has been,” said Peg Dalton, owner of PEGGS. “And the children's hospital is clearly very important part in our community and important resource for many families, so we're happy to help support that."

For a list of restaurants participating in Winter Restaurant Weeks, click here .

