Winter Reading Challenge at St. Joseph Co. Library offers fun incentives

Why not spend some of these frigid, snowy evenings curled up in a blanket with a good book?

St. Joseph County Public Library's Winter Reading Challenge is underway, and you can win some pretty nice prizes.

This is the first adult reading challenge the library has ever offered, and to complete it, you just have to read five books by March 21st.

Once you complete the challenge, you'll be entered into a drawing to win prizes like gift cards, mugs and hot cocoa.

"It's just five books. So they can be any length, any type of book that you want,” said communications manager Jennifer Henecke. “Five may seem like a lot, especially if you're busy. But if you find the right book, it can go very quickly."

If you need help picking out your books, click here .

To sign up for the Winter Reading Challenge, click here .