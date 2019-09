Winnebago Industries has announced an agreement to acquire Newmar Corporation in Elkhart County.

Winnebago, which is based in Forest City, Iowa, but has a factory in Middlebury, says the transaction is expected to close in the company's first quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Following the close of the transaction, Newmar will operate as a distinct business unit within Winnebago Industries, with its headquarters and manufacturing facilities remaining in Nappanee.