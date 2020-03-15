Wings Over South Bend providing free meals for students in need

If your child needs something to eat while they are out of school for the next two weeks, Wings Over South Bend is stepping up to help.

Right now, free kids meals are being provided to any child in grades k-12 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. to those who need it.

In each meal are two chicken tenders and a side of fries – all in effort to make up for the meals students may miss with local schools closing down.

“We launched a kids meal assistant program to help the community during times of uncertainty. Right now with school closures and uncertain workforce reductions, we want to help the families and support the communities the best that we can at the moment,” Wings Over South Bend General Manager Alyssa Bennett.

Wings Over South Bend is also making an extra effort to maintain social distancing amidst this coronavirus outbreak.

The dining room inside the restaurant is closed indefinitely.

However, the restaurant is still offering takeout and delivery options and recommend customers to order online or over the phone to limit any nonessential contact.