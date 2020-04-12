Windy and much colder for Dyngus Day

Showers likely tonight, especially late this evening and overnight. Some rumbles of thunder possible overnight. Winds will pick up, with gusts close to 40 mph by daybreak. Monday much cooler with falling temperatures.

The big thing to watch will be the winds on Monday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of Michiana from 5am to 8pm ET. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected, with possibly even higher gusts to 55+ mph in the morning. Showers will still be around in the morning, and we can’t rule out a few flakes as temperatures fall into the mid and upper 30s. Clouds will slowly clear in the afternoon. Monday night brings mostly clear skies with chilly lows in the upper 20s. the rest of the work week will be chilly with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. There will be small chances for showers, with snow possibly mixing in during those chilly overnights. With lows so chilly, some sensitive plants may need to be covered.

