Windy Sunday ahead, spotty rain/snow possible

A windy day ahead for this Sunday. Southerly winds this morning will shift to the west this afternoon, and increase to 20 to 30 mph. While that’s not enough for a wind advisory, it will cause more flooding problems across the shores of Lake Michigan as waves build to 8 to 12 feet, causing more beach erosion. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect from 10am today till 7am tomorrow. Other than the winds, a weak cold front will swing through and bring a slight chance for rain and snow this afternoon. Our model has it into the early evening hours as well. With highs near 40 today, any snow that does fall should melt fairly quickly.

Quiet conditions tonight and tomorrow with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs again around 40 degrees. We have a slight chance for rain and snow on Tuesday as another system moves into the Great Lakes. Wednesday will be our coldest day, but that’s about normal as far as temperatures go. Rain is looking likely Thursday and Friday with highs well into the 40s, perhaps some 50s on Friday. A bit cooler again this weekend with rain and snow showers possible.

