Windy Sunday ahead

Any lingering areas of light snow or drizzle should be coming to an end this evening, with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. It will be a little cooler overnight with lows down into the mid 20s.

Warmer temperatures around 40 expected tomorrow along with windy conditions, especially in the afternoon when we could see winds gusting 20-30 mph. There is a slight chance northern areas could be clipped by some rain or snow in the afternoon. We expect more quiet weather for tomorrow night and Monday, then another system approaches giving a chance for rain and snow Monday night and Tuesday, again favoring northern areas. We cool down to near normal on Wednesday, but then temps are back in the 40s with rain for Thursday and Friday. The weekend also looks to bring some rain and snow.

