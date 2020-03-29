Windy Sunday

Winds are picking up this morning and a windy day is in store for us. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Michiana through 8pm as we could see gusts of 45-50 mph, especially this afternoon. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is also in effect. Other than the winds, we will see temperatures falling into the upper 40s this afternoon with spotty showers possible.

We could still see some showers in spots tonight and into Monday morning, and while winds slacken some, it will still be breezy. Dry and a bit cool on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Most of the rest of the week will bring highs in the low to mid 50s, though some models are hinting at much warmer air for this weekend. Rain chances increase again late this week into the weekend.

