Winds slacken, but a cold night ahead

Clouds have broken up some and we’re expecting clear to partly cloudy skies tonight. Winds will die down quite a bit, but still gusting to around 30 mph, especially this evening. It will be a chilly night as temperatures fall into the 30s this evening, with lows in the upper 20s overnight.

The chilly air will stick around for a few days. Tomorrow we will see a mix of sun and clouds, and a slight chance for a few flakes in spots, but most areas stay dry. There will be weak disturbances moving through that will bring very low chances for rain and snow showers through the work week with highs only in the 40s and lows in the 20s and low 30s. We warm up closer to normal this weekend but some spotty showers will be possible.

