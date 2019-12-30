Winding Brook Park raises $25,000 for local charities in Gift to the Community

The "Gift to the Community" has been a tradition since the 1960's, and it's a staple in Mishawaka’s Winding Brook Park.

Each year, the neighborhood raises thousands of dollars for local charities by collecting donations from cars driving through to their holiday light displays.

And this Christmas season, a total of $25,000 was collected for eight local charities.

"It's awesome to feel like, in just 16 nights, we're able to generate $25,000 in excess of that for this group,” said Michael Miller, president of the Winding Brook Park Association.

The money will be divided up to eight local charities, totaling about $3,000 going to each charity.

