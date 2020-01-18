Wind Advisory Saturday evening along with FRIGID temps and lake effect snow

Wind Advisory in effect until 10pm Saturday night with gusts up to 50mph possible all across Michiana. Lake effect snow will kick in as well with some light accumulation possible overnight (less than 2”). It’s going to be FRIGID tonight with temps in the single digits and wind chill values below zero! Some roadways may be slick as snow and rain covered areas re-freeze tonight. Make sure to stay warm and safe. We’ll see lake effect snow possible throughout the day on Sunday, likely a single band setting up that could bring accumulating snowfall. Berrien and Cass counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory throughout the day on Sunday with up to around 2-4” of snow possible. Winds will still be breezy on Sunday as temps only reach the upper teens!