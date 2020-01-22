Willie Nelson to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo

Willie Nelson will be on the road again soon, and he's planning to play a concert at Four Winds New Buffalo in April.

From the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos:



The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by Willie Nelson at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Sunday, April 26, at 8 p.m. Ticket prices for the show range from $99 to $179, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com beginning on Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.

With a six-decade career, Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times’ bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, and was honored by the Library of Congress with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He has also received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies “Willie’s Reserve” and “Willie’s Remedy,” and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine. For 2019, he released “Ride Me Back Home,” a new studio album that captures a reflective upbeat journey through life, love, and time’s inescapable rhythms viewed from Willie’s inimitable perspective. The title song is currently nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Country Solo Performance. These new songs and performances add to his classic catalog, and finds Willie Nelson rolling at a creative peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road, which he still travels along performing for fans. More information on Willie Nelson is available at http://clubluck.willienelson.com.



