Willie Nelson at Four Winds New Buffalo rescheduled

The Willie Nelson concert at Four Winds New Buffalo location has been rescheduled for April 23, 2021.

The concert will be at Four Winds New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center.

From the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi:

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that the concert by Willie Nelson at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center has been rescheduled for Friday, April 23, 2021, at 8 p.m. Ticket prices for the show range from $99 to $179, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at www.fourwindscasino.com. Previously purchased tickets are valid for the rescheduled concert, and for those guests who are unable to attend, refunds will be available at the point of purchase. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.

