Will weather impact your Thanksgiving travel plans?

Mostly to partly cloudy skies overnight as temps fall to the mid 30s. It will be warm again on Monday with a high around 50 and partly sunny skies. We stay warm Tuesday and Wednesday but the weather changes. Late Tuesday afternoon, we’ll begin to see rain showers developing from the southwest. We’ll see the bulk of the rain Tuesday night, beginning to wrap up the first half of Wednesday. However, it leaves behind very windy conditions. On Wednesday, we could experience wind gusts up to 45mph which could have an impact on Thanksgiving travel plans. Thanksgiving Day itself will be cooler around 41 degrees but dry! Another system moves in Friday evening and that brings another chance for some rain showers, possibly a few snowflakes mixing in as well.