Wildlife agent: Hunter mistakes buddy for deer, shoots him

Authorities say a deer hunter in South Carolina mistook his hunting buddy for a deer and shot him.

Wildlife agents said the hunter who was shot left the Oconee County deer stand around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and was wounded a short time later.

Department of Natural Resources Capt. Robert McCullough told news outlets the wounded hunter was hit by buckshot and taken to a hospital in Greenville. The wounded hunter’s condition wasn’t immediately released.

McCullough says wildlife agents are investigating the shooting.

11/14/2019 1:08:41 PM (GMT -5:00)

