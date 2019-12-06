Wife of Papa John’s founder files for divorce

It’s been a rough couple of years for Papa John’s founder John Schnatter.

First, he was ousted from the pizza chain and he recently appeared in an interview berating what the company has become.

Now, his wife is divorcing him.

Annette Cox Schnatter left him back in April and bought her own house, but just filed the divorce paperwork.

The court documents suggest the couple has already drawn up a settlement that divides their assets.

John Schnatter was once worth more than $1 billion, which shrank to half that as Papa John's stock collapsed.

They have two adult children.

Schnatter was forced out of the company he founded last year after using the N-word on a conference call.

This week, he filed a lawsuit against the marketing agency he says leaked the conversation to the media.

