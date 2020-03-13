Why 'flattening the curve' will limit coronavirus pandemic

In recent days, you may have heard the phrase "flattening the curve" when it comes to limiting the coronavirus pandemic.

It has to do with this chart explaining why slowing the spread of the infection is nearly as important as stopping it.

One curve has a steep peak indicating a surge of coronavirus outbreak in the near term.

The other has a flatter slope, indicating a more gradual rate of infection over a longer period of time.

The gentler curve ultimately results in fewer people infected and fewer deaths, which is why health officials are stressing "flatten the curve" during this pressing time.