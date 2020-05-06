Why Hoosiers are still waiting on unemployment benefits

Despite filling several weeks ago, some unemployed Hoosiers fear they won't receive benefits - or they have yet to hear back from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Generally, it's one of two reasons, said Joshua Richardson, chief of staff at IWD.

"There was something that occurred at claims filing - a question to an answer that they gave [on the form] or maybe [it was] something we heard from their employer," explained Richardson.

IWD is required under state statute to investigate whether or not the person meets the required eligibility for benefits. Most people who have filed receive their benefits in a little over a two weeks, which means the system is working, said Richardson.

"Already, this week, we've made 240,000 payments to individuals [who] just filed on Sunday," he said.

Since IWD is processing a record number of claims, the 20-30 percent of people who have yet to receive benefits still represent a lot of people. In the last six weeks, IWD has tripled the number of people on staff who resolve claims issues.

"Logistically, that's difficult," said Richardson. "We [have] to train new people. We gotta onboard them when a time when it's hard to get supplies and hard to get people into the office. But we are doing those things."

To ease the long wait times for people who call, IWD now has 400 operators compared to 40 when pandemic unemployment started to affect the state.

Over the next few days, Richardson said Indiana will become one of the first states to release payments for the federally-funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. This aid benefits those who are self-employed or work as independent contractors.

Next week, Richardson expects the emergency extensions to be implemented that will allow 13 additional weeks at the end of the claim.

It's recommended people visit the Frequently Asked Questions section of the Indiana unemployment website before calling IWD to avoid having to wait a long time on the phone.