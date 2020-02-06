Who else grabbed a piece of Amish Acres at auction?

Amish Acres in Nappanee was divided into 16 different tracts and auctioned off. That auction brought in a total of $4.25 million paid between six new owners.

On Wednesday, we learned who the new owners of the theater and restaurant are, but what do they have in store for the property? And who bought the rest of the 16 tracts?

Schrader Real Estate and Auction says it keeps the information of the buyers private, but 16 News Now did some digging around to see who else threw their hat in to grab a piece of Nappanee history.

"I'm sure there will be changes, but we're excited to get to work on it,” said Marlin Stutzman, who along with John Kruse purchased the theater and restaurant.

Changes are on the horizon. Some of those changes are well-defined; others are a little vague.

"We're excited to do theater here. We're excited to do other shows whether its music, its going to be a lot of fun working in this space," Stutzman said.

Kruse and Stutzman picked up tracts 4,5,6 and 7 along with tracts 14, 15 and 16.

That leaves nine pieces of land. So, who else is in the mix?

"We picked up two parcels of land, a total of just over 4 acres," said Tom Nunemaker, president of McCormick Motors.

McCormick Motors sits right across the street from Amish Acres. The business snagged tracts 2 and 3 for a total of $300,000. They plan to use the space for storage and displaying vehicles.

"We are landlocked in our current location -- we can't go to the east or west. There's a train track behind us. We've been landlocked since Day 1, and we saw this as a good opportunity. If we ever wanted to expand our dealership, this would be the only opportunity we would ever have to expand,” Nunemaker said.

Next door to McCormick Motors is Homestyle Furniture Shoppe. The owner didn't want to appear on camera but goes by Glenn. He got his hands on tract 8, which has a house on the property. He's thinking of expanding his current business but is unsure exactly how he'll use the land.

There's much to be seen from the new owners, but for the restaurant and theater, there's at least a general focus.

"Make this a spectacular venue for decades into the future," John Kruse said.

If you're doing the math, that leaves six tracts. Schrader is keeping tight-lipped about the person who bought the hotel and U.S. 6 frontage next to it, tracts 13 and 1.

Tracts 9, 10, 11 and 12 sit next to Newmar Corporation, which makes a variety motorhomes. Several businesses around Amish Acres say Newmar was at the auction and bought that land.

16 News Now went to the Newmar corporate office, and they denied any knowledge of the purchase. Newmar is owned by Winnebago, and a call in to Winnebago for comment was not returned at the time of this story.

