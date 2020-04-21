People across Michiana are doing their part to combat the spread of the coronavirus and flatten the curve.

One way to help is to keep at least 6 feet of physical distance between yourself and other people outside your home. We do it for our family, our friends and our coworkers.

So who are you physical distancing for? Is it your mom, your friend, or an elderly neighbor? We want to hear from you. Send us your video completing this sentence: “I’m physically distancing for…”

Share your video with us at wndu.com/share

We’ll share your response to show our community we can flatten the curve if we all practice physical distancing together.

