Whitmer to Trump administration: Refugees are welcome in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is declaring Michigan open to receive refugees hoping to resettle in the United States.

She sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offering written consent for the state to receive refugees. The permission was required under a Sept. 26 executive order from President Donald Trump.

“Michigan has a rich history of welcoming refugees and other immigrants to our state,” Whitmer said. “We recognize the value of being a welcoming state, and the contribution of refugees to the fabric of our communities. I am committed to ensuring that we remain a leader in responding to the needs of globally displaced families and individuals.”

Whitmer created a new Office of Global Michigan to advise her on matters of immigration and resettling new Americans. She has directed the office to work with local communities on providing help for refugees and new Americans.

“Every day, we hear stories of the positive social, cultural, and economic impact refugees are making across Michigan,” said Office of Global Michigan Executive Director Fayrouz Saad. “We hear it from our community leaders, a bipartisan group of elected officials, and business leaders who have all voiced their support for resettlement.”

