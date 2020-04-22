Whitmer planning extension of 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order with fewer restrictions

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order likely will extend past April 30, but some restrictions may be relaxed at the same time.

She discussed plans for a "short-term" extension on Wednesday, but did not release any details for how long the order would remain in place or which restrictions would be lifted.

The order, which bans all non-essential travel and group gatherings, currently is scheduled to end on April 30. Whitmer is planning to release more specifics of the extension later this week and early next week.

However, she said some restrictions may be dropped as early as Friday.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, pointed out that life will not return entirely to normal in Michigan for quite a while. But more restrictions can be removed sooner if residents stay the course and follow orders.

"Life is not going to go back to exactly what it was before for a while and we'll have to be patient," she said.

Both officials said vulnerable populations and people with chronic medical conditions could remain under some type of restrictions for months.

Whitmer said restrictions should be removed cautiously to avoid a second wave of coronavirus in Michigan, which would be "devastating" to the economy.

“We’ve got to get this right. That is the most important thing," Whitmer said.

She is still working with business leaders from around Michigan and governors from six other Midwest states to determine what restrictions can be relaxed.

Whitmer said a dramatic increase in statewide coronavirus testing also will be necessary for removing restrictions. Testing has increased significantly over the past two weeks, but she believes much more is needed.

"Testing is the only way that we will know where the virus is so that we can appropriately deploy our resources to slow the spread," Whitmer said.

She said a lack of supplies is limiting how much testing can take place.

Michigan's Big Three automakers are continuing to discuss when they can safely reopen their operations, which mostly shut down in late March. Some parts distribution is continuing, but manufacturing has most stopped.

Auto executives are working with the United Auto Workers on establishing new safety protocols for workers to avoid spreading coronavirus.

