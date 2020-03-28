Whitmer orders homes to be reconnected to water

Whitmer issued an executive order Saturday requiring communities statewide to restore water service, effectively ending water shutoffs for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state has also established a $2 million fund through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to help provide funding to local communities to help reconnect homes to their water supplies.

Water shutoffs have been a hot-button issue in the state and especially in its largest city, Detroit, where more than 127,000 have been performed since 2014.

“This is a critical step both for the health of families living without a reliable water source, and for slowing the spread of the coronavirus,” Whitmer said. “We continue to work to provide all Michiganders – regardless of their geography or income level – the tools they need to keep themselves and their communities protected.”

The order is effective for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency.

The order comes one day after The Associated Press reported water shutoffs across the nation were back in the spotlight amid the outbreak. Water advocates and elected officials have long argued that it’s impossible for families to follow the hygienic coronavirus standards outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization when they don’t have water in their homes.

Officials say they are targeting high-risk areas. Here are the requirements:

-A preliminary spending plan that includes the estimated number of homes to be reconnected and the estimated average cost per home.

-If lead lines are replaced as part of the reconnection, the entire line must be replaced.

-EGLE will reimburse up to $5,000 for reconnection, line replacement, and restoration per home. EGLE must authorize any exceptions.

-The community must assure that the plumbers conduct appropriate flushing and provide communication to residents on the importance of flushing and the use of filters if needed.

-A 25% local match is required.

-Grant funds will be reimbursed once the state receives proper documentation.