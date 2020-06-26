Whitmer lifts eviction freeze; $50M in rent aid coming

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a monthslong moratorium on evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic will end in mid-July, when landlords can start applying for $50 million in government assistance if they let people stay in their homes.

The initiative will be financed as part of an $880 million spending bill the Democratic governor will soon sign.

If landlords don't evict a tenant for debt related to the pandemic, they can receive a lump-sum payment.

Michigan reported one additional coronavirus-related death.

Though Michigan has the country’s eighth-highest death rate, it's now faring better than many other states on containing the virus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/26/2020 4:57:21 PM (GMT -4:00)