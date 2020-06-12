Whitmer lifts ban on overnight camps, school-related sports

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says overnight camps and school-related sports activities can resume across Michigan on Monday.

The governor issued an order Friday saying the camps can open, subject to soon-to-be-published guidance from the state’s licensing department.

She also relaxed the closure of schools to allow K-12 sports and other in-person extracurricular activities to restart, though participants must stay 6 feet apart at all times and indoor gyms and recreation centers remain closed.

Monday also is when hair salons and other personal-care businesses will be allowed to reopen statewide after being closed since March 22.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/12/2020 1:10:20 PM (GMT -4:00)

