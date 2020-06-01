Whitmer lifts Michigan's stay-at-home order

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lifted Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Whitmer said Monday that restaurants can reopen to dine-in customers next week and she has eased limits on gatherings.

Some businesses where close contact is necessary, including gyms, hair salons, indoor theaters and casinos, will remain closed for now.

Day camps for children and pools can open June 8.

Groups of up to 100 people can gather outside as long as they practice social distancing.

Gyms and fitness centers can offer outdoor activities such as classes, practices, training sessions and games as long as participants, coaches and spectators stay 6 feet apart.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

From the Office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer:



Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-110, rescinding her Safer at Home order and moving the entire state to phase four of the MI Safe Start Plan.

The governor’s order will allow retailers to reopen on June 4 and restaurants to reopen on June 8, both subject to capacity limits. Day camps for children will likewise be permitted to open on June 8. Effective immediately, groups of 100 or less will be allowed gather outdoors with social distancing. Office work that is not capable of being performed remotely can resume. And in-home services, including housecleaning services, can resume operations.

“The data has shown that we are ready to carefully move our state into the next phase of the MI Safe Start Plan, but we owe it to our brave frontline heroes to get this right,” said Governor Whitmer. “While Michiganders are no longer required to stay home, we must all continue to be smart and practice social distancing, and encourage those who meet the criteria to get tested for COVID-19. If we all do our part, our goal is to announce a shift to phase five for the entire state prior to the fourth of July. Stay smart, stay safe, and let’s all do our part.”

Michiganders must continue to wear facial coverings when in enclosed public spaces and should continue to take all reasonable precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the community. And they should continue to work from home to the maximum extent possible.

“The governor and I, along with a team of experts, have determined that our state is ready to move into the next phase of the MI Safe Start Plan. Hospitalization numbers are down, our frontline workers have PPE to last them several weeks, and the number of positive cases and deaths are declining,” said MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “We will continue to monitor the data and work closely with local health departments to ensure Michiganders practice safe social distancing. On behalf of our health care professionals and first responders on the front lines, we must all be smart and be safe.”

“As the hardest-hit region in the state, Wayne County and its residents are ready to safely return to greater activity and commerce,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “We continue to vigilantly monitor the spread of COVID-19 and will do so to make sure the number of daily cases continues to decline. It’s is been an extremely difficulty three months for all of us, but the social distancing measures we have put in place has slowed the spread of this disease and saved lives. Today is an important step toward returning to some semblance of normalcy, but it is important for all of to continue following that safe distancing and work directives outlined in Stage 4 of the MI Safe Start plan.”

“I appreciate Governor Whitmer for her diligence and commitment to reopening the state safely. We look forward to reopening Detroit safely and efficiently,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

"We know we still have challenges to face, but moving into this next phase acknowledges the huge strides this state has made to slow the spread of this deadly virus,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “I appreciate Gov. Whitmer’s caution and proactive response throughout this crisis. Her leadership has undoubtedly saved lives."

“The last few months have been very hard for everyone. I applaud the Governor for doing everything she can to keep us safe,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “And now that the curve has flattened and I am very excited that we have moved into phase 4 and can have things start to reopen. Economic issues have been very challenging in Lansing and across the state, but we know it was necessary to save lives. Now we are ready to get back to growing our city here in Lansing and the economy throughout the state!”

Subject to local regulation, gyms and fitness centers may conduct outdoor classes, practices, training sessions, or games, provided that coaches, spectators, and participants maintain six feet of distance from one another during these activities. Outdoor pools can also reopen, with restricted capacity.

To view Executive Order 2020-110, Click the link below:

• EO 2020-110 Emerg order - MI Safe Start.pdf

