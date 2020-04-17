Whitmer hopes to start reopening sectors of economy on May 1

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she hopes to begin reopening parts of Michigan’s economy on May 1.

Whitmer did not specifically identify which businesses may be allowed to open but said relaxing stay-home restrictions will come in phases.

Her stay-at-home order, among the nation’s toughest in a state hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to expire on April 30.

Whitmer made her comments during a tele-town hall with the Detroit Regional Chamber on Friday.

She said she plans to talk more about the issue next week.

