Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency through July 16

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s coronavirus emergency declaration until July 16.

That enables the Democratic governor to keep intact restrictions and orders that remain after she lifted a stay-at-home policy.

Whitmer has been gradually reopening the state.

She hopes to let gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys reopen by July 4.

They currently are operating only in northern Michigan.

The state of emergency also is the underpinning for orders that make people eligible for unemployment for an additional six weeks, pause evictions, and require masks and social distancing during the pandemic.

