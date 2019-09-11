Whitmer calls for tighter gun control laws along with 11 other governors

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has joined 11 other governors to call on President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pass what they call common sense gun legislation.

Whitmer says it's time for action. A letter signed by Whitmer and her counterparts calls gun violence an epidemic -- not a partisan, political issue.

The group of governors is urging the passage of so-called "red flag" laws, universal background checks, outlawing assault weapons and strengthening mental health screening for those looking to buy a firearm.

Other states who signed on the letter include New York, New Jersey, California and Illinois.

