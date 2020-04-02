Whitmer: Michigan is probably a month away from virus apex

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan is probably a month away from reaching the apex of the coronavirus outbreak that already has infected at least 9,300 people and contributed to the deaths of 337.

She said Thursday that everyone must act as though we could be carrying the virus and stay home because just one person with it can infect another 40.

The state's top health official says the trajectory of the spread of COVID-19 means there likely will be a need for additional field hospitals for Michigan patients beyond one being established at the TCF Center in Detroit.

