Whitmer: Hospitals 'dangerously low' on employee protection

Officials say a field hospital at Detroit’s downtown convention center could gets its first COVID-19 patients this week.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Detroit-area hospitals are running “dangerously low” on personal protection equipment.

She also reports an “incredible surge” in the number of unemployment claims.

Whitmer promises that people will get paid, despite computer woes and bureaucratic red tape.

The governor gave an update on the coronavirus after the number of cases rose to 15,700 and 617 deaths over the weekend.

