It's National Future Farmers of America Week, and students in the Whitko Community School Corporation celebrated with a unique tradition.

They're driving tractors to school. It's part of the annual tractor drive-in day.

Because tractors drive a lot slower than cars, the students at the wheel had to leave extra early to make it to school in time.

As part of FFA Week, they've also had several dress-up days and they have a community breakfast coming up next week.