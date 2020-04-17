Whirlpool donates 92 skids worth of supplies to Spectrum Lakeland Health

A health care system that was running out of personal protective equipment— instead ran into a generous donor.

In a Berrien County warehouse today, Whirlpool officials stood by 92 skids worth of materials the company donated to Spectrum Lakeland Health.

“So we used our global supply network," said Whirlpool’s Liz Door. "Most of these supplies here that you see did come from China and we do have proper export compliance with those and that was really critical.”

The supplies included things like gloves, gowns, masks, and thermometers.

“In health care we are working tirelessly to try to get a hold of

supplies and have been over the weeks and in a typical day we might track down 30 or 40 dead ends,” said Spectrum Health Lakeland President Loren B. Hamel, MD. “There are all kinds of scams, all kinds of folks that used to be able to supply us and can’t supply us now, supplies being hoarded, supplies running out.”

Hamel said the work Whirlpool managed to obtain was “unbelievable.”

Suddenly a health care community that was said to be days away from running out of key items is supplied for the next two to three months.

“A community is about all of its people and Whirlpool can not be successful if we aren’t in a successful community, said Whirlpool’s Jeff Noel. “And we would not want to be successful if we were in a community that couldn’t rely upon its health care.”

Noel said there is no line between community and company.

“This is all about people banding together and coming together to do the right thing for any individual who finds themselves facing this very serious, this very serious illness," Noel said.

Whirlpool declined to put a dollar figure on the donation.

