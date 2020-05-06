Which businesses are allowed to reopen and when

While the state of Indiana continues to reopen, there is some confusion among Hoosiers about which businesses are allowed to reopen.

As of Monday, May 4th, according to Stage 2 of Governor Holcomb's 5-stage 'Back-On-Track' plan, changes included:

- social gatherings of up to 25 people

- opening of non-essential manufacturing

- opening of industrial operations

- reopening of retail businesses at 50 percent capacity (mall retailers at 25 percent capacity)

Businesses reopening also must have hand sanitizer available upon entry. In St. Joseph County, customers and employees are also required to wear masks in any businesses.

However, Jeff Rea, president of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce and local COVID-19 coordinator, says in order for businesses to stay open, they need to have a plan.

"I'm not sure it was clear to every business but the governor's order requires they have a plan by May 11th. Businesses that don't have a written formal plan, need to be thinking about that," Rea says.

Businesses that are not allowed to reopen yet include:

- restaurants (May 11th at half capacity with restrictions, no live music)

- hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage salons (May 11th by appointment only)

- bars that serve food (May 11th at half capacity, bar area closed, no live music)

- public amusement (indoor or outdoor) including amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, festivals, parades, children's play centers, playgrounds, fun-plexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, sport and entertainment venues, movies and other theaters, concert and music halls shall remain closed

- Exercise, workout, gyms and other fitness centers shall remain closed in Stages 1 & 2

All businesses that have recently reopened or planning to reopen their business must develop a written formal safety plan including the following points:

1) Instituting an employee health screening process

2) Employee enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols for the workplace, including regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces

3) Enhancing the ability of employees, customers and clients to wash hands or take other personal hygiene measures such as use of hand sanitizer

4) Complying with social distancing requirements established by the CDC, including maintaining six-foot social distancing for both employees and members of the general public when possible and/or employing other separation measures such as wearing face covering or using barriers

To remain open, Governor Holcomb's road-map to reopen Indiana states businesses must publicly post safety plans by Monday, May 11th.